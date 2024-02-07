ATN International Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Full Year 2023 Results

ATN International, Inc., a prominent digital infrastructure and communications services provider, has announced a conference call event to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The event, scheduled for February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET, will be accessible through a live audio webcast. The company will release the results a day earlier after the market close.

Accessing the Conference Call

Those keen on tuning in to the call can do so by visiting the company's Investor Relations website. There, the 'Events & Presentations' section will host the live audio webcast. Shortly after the event concludes, a replay of the call will be available on the same section of the website. This ensures that those who miss the live event can catch up on the discussions at their convenience.

Registration and Participation

Interested participants must register for the call using a provided link. Upon registration, they will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN to join the live call. In case a participant misplaces their PIN or registration confirmation, the company has allowed for the possibility of re-registration to obtain a new one.

About ATN International

Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, ATN International operates both within the United States and internationally. The company specializes in providing advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to diverse customer segments. It also offers carrier and enterprise communications services. ATN International has a particular emphasis on rural and remote markets that require infrastructure investments.