Atkore Inc. Showcases ESG Progress in 2023 Sustainability Report

In a significant stride towards sustainable business operations, Illinois-based industrial manufacturer Atkore Inc. has unveiled its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report underlines the company’s advancements in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, and its commitment to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Atkore’s ESG Commitment

Atkore’s Sustainability Report brings to light the company’s dedication to a low-carbon economy, underscoring its investments in solar products and capabilities. The company’s ESG targets, initially announced in 2021, outlined a roadmap for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity, amplifying safety measures, fostering diversity in leadership, and enhancing employee engagement. The 2023 report documents the progress made on these fronts, signaling Atkore’s unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Diversity and Inclusion at Atkore

Atkore’s President and CEO, Bill Waltz, expressed his pride in the company’s ESG accomplishments, particularly its efforts to nurture a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. This commitment has earned Atkore recognition from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, which awarded the company with the ‘Equality 100 Award: Leaders in LGBTQ+ Inclusion.’ Atkore’s dedication to creating an inclusive workspace is a key highlight of the 2023 Sustainability Report.

Transparency and Accessibility

In a bid to increase transparency, Atkore has expanded the ESG information available on its website. This allows stakeholders to access detailed data on a range of topics, from climate change and carbon emissions to health and safety measures, corporate governance, and product life cycle management. The 2023 Sustainability Report aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standard for Electrical & Electronic Equipment, and discloses climate-related financial risks and opportunities in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). However, it’s worth noting that the report does not fully comply with any of these standards.