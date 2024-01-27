Atiku Abubakar Calls for Transparency Over NNPC's $3.3 Billion Loan

In a recent turn of events, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed his concerns about a $3.3 billion emergency crude repayment loan secured by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). The loan, which was announced in the previous year, was orchestrated by the African Export Import Bank (Afrieximbank), raising eyebrows about the transparency of the deal.

Abubakar Questions the Loan's Integrity

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for more transparency surrounding the loan. He is particularly concerned about the registration of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in the Bahamas, a location known for being a haven for illicit funds. Abubakar has also questioned the repayment terms of the loan, which involves the trade of $12 billion worth of crude oil.

Call for Clarity

Abubakar has demanded clear and concise answers from President Bola Tinubu about the details of the loan. He emphasized the discrepancy between the loan amount and the estimated repayment, hinting at potential integrity concerns. The former vice president has stated that the Nigerian public deserves to be informed about decisions that have critical financial implications for the nation. He has also criticized the current government's economic policies, especially the removal of fuel subsidy, citing its negative impact on Nigerian workers and the overall economy.

Reactions and Implications

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has echoed Atiku's sentiment, urging the administration to expedite the negotiation of a new minimum wage to improve the living conditions of Nigerian workers. The $3.3 billion loan, its repayment terms, and the secrecy surrounding the details have raised suspicions and concerns. These developments highlight the need for more transparency and accountability in governmental financial decisions, which have far-reaching impacts on the nation's economy and its people.