Astria Therapeutics Grants Stock Options to New Employees in a Strategic Move

The biopharmaceutical company, Astria Therapeutics, Inc., which is renowned for developing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, has recently made a strategic move. To attract new talents to their team, Astria has granted stock options to two of its fresh recruits. The options, a total of 21,000 shares, were issued under Astria's 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan. This plan is a purposeful scheme designed to offer equity awards to individuals who have newly joined the Astria workforce.

The Inducement Deal

This inducement grant was made in compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), aligning with the inducement provisions of the Nasdaq rules. It's a strategic step to not only attract but also retain promising talent, by offering them a stake in the company's future. The stock options are priced at $13.56 per share, mirroring the closing price of Astria's common stock on the grant date, February 1, 2024.

Vesting Schedule

These options come with a vesting schedule that extends over a period of four years. Specifically, 25% of the shares will vest on the first anniversary of the employees' start dates. The remaining 75%, however, will vest monthly over the subsequent 36 months. This is under the provision that the employees continue their tenure with Astria during this period. In this way, the company ensures a long-term commitment from its employees, thus stabilizing its workforce.

Terms of the Grant

The options are contingent on the terms of both the 2022 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan and the award agreement that outlines the grant conditions. This means that the options will be valid only if all the conditions put forth in the aforementioned plans and agreements are met. This includes the requirement for the employees to remain with Astria through the vesting period. This move reflects Astria's commitment to its workforce, and its belief in a shared success model that motivates employees through a direct stake in the company's growth.