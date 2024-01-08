Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA Backs Metro de Madrid with €93.7M Loan Guarantee

In a significant move marking a milestone in its strategy, Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE), a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd., has guaranteed the principal and interest payments on a €93.7 million loan to Metro de Madrid, S.A. The loan, provided by Bankinter, S.A., is a 20-year, floating-rate loan and is AGE’s first transaction with Metro de Madrid.

An Investment in Madrid’s Infrastructure

The funds from this loan will be instrumental in acquiring 80 new trains earmarked for the Madrid underground network, specifically for lines 1, 6, and 8. This significant investment in infrastructure is expected to dramatically improve the efficiency and capacity of the city’s metro system, ultimately benefiting millions of commuters.

A Milestone for AGE

Raphael de Tapol, Directeur Général of AGE, expressed satisfaction with the deal, describing it as a demonstration of the value their financial guarantees bring to long-term debt issuances. In his words, this transaction signifies a major milestone in AGE’s strategy. Meanwhile, Raul Serrano, Infrastructure Finance Director at AGE, highlighted the significance of this primary market deal, the first since the global financial crisis. He anticipates more opportunities in 2024 across various sectors.

Legal Aspects and Future Outlook

The transaction was guided by legal advisers Linklaters LLP in London and Madrid. The announcement made it clear that all securities have been sold, and it is not an offer to sell or solicit any securities. Furthermore, the securities are not registered in the United States under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to restrictions on their sale and transfer. AGE, a well-capitalized company registered in Paris, operates Assured Guaranty’s financial guarantee business in continental Europe and has been rated highly by S&P Global Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides credit enhancement products and participates in asset management through Sound Point Capital Management, LP.

The press release also contained forward-looking statements, indicating that AGE is optimistic about its future prospects, despite the acknowledgement of potential risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from expected outcomes.