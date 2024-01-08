en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA Backs Metro de Madrid with €93.7M Loan Guarantee

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA Backs Metro de Madrid with €93.7M Loan Guarantee

In a significant move marking a milestone in its strategy, Assured Guaranty (Europe) SA (AGE), a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd., has guaranteed the principal and interest payments on a €93.7 million loan to Metro de Madrid, S.A. The loan, provided by Bankinter, S.A., is a 20-year, floating-rate loan and is AGE’s first transaction with Metro de Madrid.

An Investment in Madrid’s Infrastructure

The funds from this loan will be instrumental in acquiring 80 new trains earmarked for the Madrid underground network, specifically for lines 1, 6, and 8. This significant investment in infrastructure is expected to dramatically improve the efficiency and capacity of the city’s metro system, ultimately benefiting millions of commuters.

A Milestone for AGE

Raphael de Tapol, Directeur Général of AGE, expressed satisfaction with the deal, describing it as a demonstration of the value their financial guarantees bring to long-term debt issuances. In his words, this transaction signifies a major milestone in AGE’s strategy. Meanwhile, Raul Serrano, Infrastructure Finance Director at AGE, highlighted the significance of this primary market deal, the first since the global financial crisis. He anticipates more opportunities in 2024 across various sectors.

Legal Aspects and Future Outlook

The transaction was guided by legal advisers Linklaters LLP in London and Madrid. The announcement made it clear that all securities have been sold, and it is not an offer to sell or solicit any securities. Furthermore, the securities are not registered in the United States under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to restrictions on their sale and transfer. AGE, a well-capitalized company registered in Paris, operates Assured Guaranty’s financial guarantee business in continental Europe and has been rated highly by S&P Global Ratings and Kroll Bond Rating Agency. Assured Guaranty Ltd. provides credit enhancement products and participates in asset management through Sound Point Capital Management, LP.

The press release also contained forward-looking statements, indicating that AGE is optimistic about its future prospects, despite the acknowledgement of potential risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing from expected outcomes.

0
Business Europe Transportation
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women's Role in Local Economy
In a significant gathering held in Kayseri, Members of Parliament, mayors, and various non-governmental organization leaders came together to highlight the pivotal role of women in the local economy. The meeting was an initiative of the Leading Businesswomen Association (KLİK), aiming to introduce new projects and ideas that could potentially stimulate the local business landscape.
Kayseri Gathering Spotlights Women's Role in Local Economy
Oldham's Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years
4 mins ago
Oldham's Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years
Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Brand Lemme Launches New Product Amidst Unexpected Interruption
4 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Brand Lemme Launches New Product Amidst Unexpected Interruption
Rincell Corporation Secures $1.2M to Accelerate Battery Tech Innovation
2 mins ago
Rincell Corporation Secures $1.2M to Accelerate Battery Tech Innovation
Tata Steel Reports Robust Q3FY24 Performance: A Detailed Overview
2 mins ago
Tata Steel Reports Robust Q3FY24 Performance: A Detailed Overview
BPCL's SilentVoices Initiative: A Stride Towards Inclusion and Empowerment
4 mins ago
BPCL's SilentVoices Initiative: A Stride Towards Inclusion and Empowerment
Latest Headlines
World News
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
2 mins
VA Introduces New Crisis Line Number and Advances in Tele-Glaucoma and Lung Care
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
2 mins
Riyan Parag Shines in Ranji Trophy 2024 with Second Fastest Century
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
3 mins
Study Links 'Pregaming', Mental Health Issues, and Negative Outcomes in College Students
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
4 mins
Anwar Ibrahim Advocates for Impartial Law Enforcement Amid Anti-Corruption Efforts
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
4 mins
Unsung Heroes of Kalolsavam: The Vital Role of Junior Red Cross
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
4 mins
Exercise: The Unexpected Key to Mental Well-being
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
5 mins
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
5 mins
West Cumbria Man's Battle with MS: A Journey of Hope Across the Atlantic
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
5 mins
Missouri House Reviews Key Bills: Guns, Veterans, Economy, and Childcare in Focus
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
22 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app