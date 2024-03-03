Assisted Living Services Acquires Day Kimball Homemakers, Expanding Senior Care in Connecticut

CHESHIRE, CT -- In a strategic move to broaden its award-winning caregiving and companion services for seniors, Assisted Living Home Care Services has successfully acquired Day Kimball Homemakers. This acquisition marks a significant step for the Cheshire-based, family-owned company in enhancing its quality home care provisions across the state. Employing over 700 caregivers, Assisted Living Services has been recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and awarded the "Best of Home Care Leader In Excellence" by Home Care Pulse.

R. Kyle Kramer, CEO of Day Kimball Health, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the shared values and commitment to excellence between the two organizations. Kramer assured that Day Kimball Homemakers' clients would see no interruption in services and that the transition for employees and clients would be seamless, with all Day Kimball Homemakers employees being offered positions at Assisted Living Services. This partnership promises to maintain, if not enhance, the access to high-quality, cost-effective homemaker and companion services for the regional community.

Assisted Living Services is dedicated to caring for elderly individuals and couples in various settings, including private homes, retirement communities, and senior living communities. The company is known for its competitive hourly or live-in home care services, tailored to meet each family's needs. Services offered include assistance with daily living activities, medication reminders, meal preparation, and incontinence care, among others. Importantly, Assisted Living Services stands out in the homecare industry by employing all its homemaker and companion providers directly, ensuring they undergo comprehensive background checks and are eligible for healthcare benefits, 401k plans, and longevity bonuses.

Assisted Living Services not only invests in its clients but also in its caregiving staff, offering ongoing education courses, special certifications, and monetary rewards. This commitment to staff development is a testament to the company's dedication to providing the highest quality of care to its clients. Those interested in learning more about Assisted Living Services or in scheduling a free in-home evaluation can visit assistedlivingct.com or call 203-634-8668.

As this partnership between Assisted Living Services and Day Kimball Homemakers unfolds, it heralds a new chapter in the provision of senior care services in Connecticut. The collaboration is set not only to enhance the quality and range of services available to the elderly and their families but also to cement the position of Assisted Living Services as a leader in the homecare industry.