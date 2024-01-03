en English
Business

Assertio Holdings Announces CEO Transition: Heather Mason Steps in as Interim Leader

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Assertio Holdings Announces CEO Transition: Heather Mason Steps in as Interim Leader

Assertio Holdings, Inc., a prominent specialty pharmaceutical firm, has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dan Peisert, is stepping down. Heather Mason, an independent director of Assertio and Chair of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, has been appointed as the interim CEO. The company is currently in the process of searching for a permanent replacement.

Steadfast Leadership and a Grateful Board

Peter Staple, Chairman of the Assertio Board of Directors, expressed his gratitude towards Peisert for his crucial contributions to the company’s growth and transformation. Peisert’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Assertio’s position in the industry and his departure marks the end of an impactful tenure.

Experienced Successor Takes the Helm

In the interim, Heather Mason will take the reins. Known for her extensive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Mason has held significant roles at Abbott Laboratories. Notably, she played a pivotal role in the launch and commercialization of Humira, one of the most successful products in the industry. Her appointment as interim CEO is expected to ensure a seamless transition in leadership and the continued success of Assertio.

Assertio’s Future under New Leadership

As the search for a permanent CEO continues, Assertio remains committed to its mission of acquiring, commercializing, and developing therapies that significantly impact patient lives. With a digital-focused approach, the company continues to promote products across various therapeutic categories, a strategy that is expected to remain under Mason’s interim leadership.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

