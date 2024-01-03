en English
Asia

Asia’s HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Asia's HSFO Market Surges Amid Anticipated Chinese Demand and Red Sea Tensions

In an unexpected turn, the market for high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) in Asia has seen a consecutive surge in prices for the second session on Wednesday. This increase is driven by speculation over an anticipated spike in demand from China, following an announcement regarding the release of additional import quotas.

HSFO Prices Rise Amid Anticipated Demand From China

The 380-cst HSFO cash premium in Singapore rose to a remarkable $10 per metric ton, with trading volumes noticeably higher for the latter half of January. Despite ongoing regional tensions, particularly in the Red Sea, Russian fuel supplies to Asia remain unhampered, witnessing no significant disruptions.

Refining margins for 380-cst HSFO also improved, with discounts nearly narrowing to $8.50 per barrel. While the HSFO market flourishes, the low-sulphur fuel oil market experiences a softening. The cash premium fell to $5 per metric ton, and the refining cracks for February dropped to premiums of around $13 per barrel.

Inventory Levels and Oil Prices

In Fujairah, inventory levels decreased by 1.9% to 9.95 million barrels in the week leading up to January 1st, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights. Oil prices remained relatively stable on Wednesday following volatile movements earlier in the week. Market participants are juggling concerns about the U.S. economy with the potential for supply disruptions due to tensions in the Red Sea.

OPEC+ Meeting and Impact on Shipping Routes

OPEC+ is expected to convene for a meeting in early February, with the exact date yet to be determined. Shipping companies, including Denmark’s Maersk and Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd, have announced their intentions to avoid the Red Sea route to the Suez Canal following an attack on a Maersk vessel. India’s ONGC Videsh has reached an agreement with Venezuela to receive oil in exchange for the company’s pending dividend from a project in Venezuela, as stated by India’s oil secretary.

Global oil prices surged and markets took a slight hit due to escalating tension between Israel and Hamas. Major companies are rerouting shipments around the Red Sea due to security incidents and Iran’s deployment of a warship. This strategic move increases costs and extends delivery times for various goods.

While the conflict persists, the global supply chain remains resilient, adapting to the shifting landscape of global trade and regional tensions.

Asia Business Energy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Asia

