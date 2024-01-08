en English
Asia

Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association Launches to Advocate for Industry Growth

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
The Asia-Pacific Data Centre Association (APDCA), a pioneering trade association dedicated to the data centre industry, was initiated on January 8, 2024. Its mission is to foster unity among data centre operators, suppliers, and stakeholders and advocate for policies and regulations that enable growth in the industry.

The association has been founded by reputable global data centre operators such as AirTrunk, Digital Realty, Equinix, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centres. Together, these organizations account for 40% of the Asia-Pacific market, excluding Mainland China.

APDCA’s Mission and Commitment

The APDCA is committed to engaging with governments to create policies that ensure data centre security and resilience, minimize environmental impacts, and provide economic benefits to local communities. By doing so, it aims to shape the digital infrastructure and data centres in the Asia-Pacific region.

The association is also affiliated with the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), underscoring its commitment to tackling global challenges such as building future data centres, achieving sustainability goals, and advocating for robust digital infrastructure.

Growth Forecast for the Asia-Pacific Data Centre Industry

The Asia-Pacific data centre colocation market, which represented approximately 40% of the global market in 2023, is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% over five years.

This growth, reaching 19,069 megawatts (MW) by 2028, is driven by increased demand for digital services, including 5G, AI, IoT, and cloud computing. These elements are contributing to infrastructure upgrades and attraction of a skilled information and communication technology (ICT) workforce in local areas.

Future Directions for APDCA

APDCA is in the process of establishing a governing Board and electing a Chairperson to set its agenda. The association’s progress can be followed on LinkedIn and its official website, www.apdca.org.

All details and updates, including the Board’s composition and the Chairperson’s election, will be released in due course.

Asia Business
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

