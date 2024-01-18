Asia Pacific Airlines Soar High: A Remarkable Surge in Passenger Numbers

Asia Pacific airlines, in a major stride towards recovery, witnessed a remarkable surge in international passenger numbers in November 2023. The numbers jumped by 76.9% from the same month the previous year, with the total count of passengers reaching 25.1 million. This figure is a significant 80.9% of the pre-pandemic levels seen in November 2019. The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) Director General, Subhas Menon, emphasized these figures as indicative of the post-pandemic recovery period.

The Steady Climb to Recovery

During the first eleven months of 2023, Asia Pacific airlines recorded a combined total of 250 million international passengers. This substantial count marks a 178% increase compared to the same period in 2022, signaling the strong pent-up demand as the industry recovers from the pandemic's impact. There has also been a 66.9% growth in traffic measured by Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK) on a year-over-year basis, further indicating the industry's steady climb to recovery.

Airport Highlights

Particular airports have also seen their numbers soar. Islamabad International Airport in Pakistan recorded its highest passenger flow in 2023, with 6 million people passing through its gates. Domestic flights saw about 11,000 trips transporting approximately 1.5 million passengers, while international ones served around 4.5 million individuals. The airport noted about 31,000 movements, solidifying its status as a bustling aviation gateway.

The Global Perspective

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that air travel surged to 99% of pre-pandemic levels in November 2023, with the Asia-Pacific region leading the global recovery with a 63.8% year-over-year growth. China stood out with a 272% growth in domestic traffic. IATA Director General, Willie Walsh, stated that international travel remains 5.5% below pre-pandemic levels, but the gap is rapidly closing. The industry is also making strides to transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to decarbonize aviation, contributing to a more sustainable future.