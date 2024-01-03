en English
Business

Asensus Surgical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Asensus Surgical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a renowned medical device company, has recently announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, scheduled for January 11, 2024. The company’s management team will present at the event, with the presentation set to be accessible through a live audio webcast available on Asensus Surgical’s investor relations webpage. Moreover, a replay of the webcast will remain available on the site for around 30 days following the event.

Unlocking Clinical Intelligence

Asensus Surgical is at the forefront of the evolution of Performance-Guided Surgery, a surgical approach that leverages clinical intelligence to facilitate superior surgical outcomes consistently. The development of innovative systems such as the Senhance Surgical System and the upcoming LUNA Surgical System reflects the company’s commitment to this cause.

Integrating Advanced Technologies

The Senhance and LUNA Surgical Systems integrate cutting-edge technologies like machine vision, Augmented Intelligence, and deep learning. The objective is to address the limitations of current surgical practices and enhance surgical precision. These systems aim to reduce variability in surgical outcomes and provide surgeons with enhanced control, setting a new standard in the surgical field.

Global Market Presence

The Senhance Surgical System, a testament to Asensus Surgical’s innovation, is currently available in various regions across the globe, including the US, EU, and Japan. With its participation in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the company is poised to showcase its groundbreaking technologies and systems to an extensive audience, further solidifying its position as a pioneer in Performance-Guided Surgery.

Business
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

