Asda Sets Record with 110 Store Openings in February

In a significant retail milestone, Asda, the prominent UK supermarket chain, is set to open 110 convenience stores this February. This transformational move includes the conversion of 109 former Co-op and EG Group sites into the Asda Express brand. The concerted expansion effort, backed by a multimillion-pound investment, marks a critical component of Asda's strategic aim to clinch the second spot among UK grocery retailers.

A Record Month of Expansion

Asda's aggressive expansion into the convenience market is a result of the supermarket's acquisition by the Issa brothers and TDR Capital. The new Asda Express stores will offer up to 3,000 branded and own-label products, ensuring a wide range of quality items and competitive pricing. Andy Perry, Asda's Vice President of Convenience, described February as a transformational month for the program, with a record number of store openings and the conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express. This rapid expansion is part of a larger plan to convert all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Asda Express stores by the end of March.

Bringing Affordability to Communities

Underlining its commitment to affordability, customers can anticipate savings of approximately eight per cent compared to former Co-op stores and 15 per cent in comparison to the former EG Group convenience sites. The expansion will extend Asda's reach, making its quality products and low prices accessible to a broader range of communities across the UK. Among the new store openings is an Asda Express store at 86 Gosport Road in Fareham, scheduled for February 13, following the recent opening on Highland Road.

On Track to Reach 1,000 Stores

With plans to convert all 470 convenience sites acquired from the Co-op and EG Group into Asda Express stores before the end of March, Asda is on track to reach a landmark 1,000 UK stores for the first time. This expansion will bring Asda's combined supermarket and convenience estate to its most substantial in its 58-year history. The growth strategy is further bolstered by the promotion of Chris Walker to MD of Asda Express to oversee growth and financial performance. Asda is not just growing in numbers; it is evolving in sync with the changing retail landscape, positioning itself as a key player in the UK grocery sector.