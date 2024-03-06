ASCM Unveils 2024 Board: New Leadership to Tackle Global Supply Chain Challenges

The Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM) today announced its 2024 Board of Directors. Featuring three newly appointed members and eight incumbents, this esteemed group will spearhead ASCM's mission to build resilient, sustainable, and inclusive supply chains for a better world. As supply chain disruptions continue to ripple across the globe, impacting individuals and businesses alike, the need for innovative solutions has never been greater. The 2024 Board recognizes this urgent reality and is committed to tackling critical challenges such as boosting sustainability and resilience, addressing data and cybersecurity, and championing diversity and inclusion.

"We are confident that under the leadership of Pamela Dow, our newly appointed Chair of the Board, ASCM will navigate these complex challenges and emerge stronger than ever," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "Pamela brings a wealth of experience and visionary leadership to this role, and we are excited to see her contributions as the third woman to lead ASCM's Board." Eshkenazi further underscored the importance of the entire board's collective expertise: "The diverse and accomplished members of the 2024 Board represent the pinnacle of supply chain dedication. Their unique perspectives and unwavering commitment will be invaluable as we strive to deliver exceptional value to our members and shape the future of the industry."

New Leadership and Vision

The board's officers are:

Chair Pamela Dow, CSCP - Tenneco (former)

Chair-Elect Paul Pittman, Ph.D., CPIM-F, CSCP-F - Indiana University Southeast

Treasurer-Secretary Olive Sikem Ngah, CPIM, CSCP, SCOR-P - DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Newly appointed directors:

Allison Bennett Irion - Argonne National Laboratory

Adam James, CSCP, CLTD - C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

Craig Jones - Levi Strauss & Co

Incumbent directors:

Amy Augustine, CSCP - US Cellular

Christine Barnhart, CPIM - Nulogy

James Hess, CSCP - Google LLC

Nisa Moore - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Pedro Neto, Ph.D. - HP Inc

Jonathan Webster - Envoy Solutions

Addressing Today's Supply Chain Challenges

With supply chain disruptions becoming the new normal, ASCM's 2024 Board is poised to address these with a focus on sustainability, resilience, and inclusivity. The board's diverse expertise in supply chain management will be leveraged to implement strategies aimed at mitigating risks associated with data security, environmental sustainability, and global disruptions. Their collective experience is expected to guide ASCM through these challenges, fostering innovation and strategic planning.

Future Directions

The appointment of new board members and the election of Pamela Dow as Chair underscore ASCM's commitment to diversity and inclusion. This leadership transition marks a significant moment for ASCM as it seeks to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of global supply chains. The board's strategic vision will play a crucial role in enhancing the resilience and sustainability of supply chains worldwide, thereby ensuring the long-term success and relevance of the ASCM.

The ASCM's proactive approach towards embracing change and its focus on innovation and inclusivity in leadership and strategy are indicative of its dedication to advancing the supply chain industry. As the world continues to face unprecedented supply chain challenges, the ASCM's 2024 Board of Directors stands ready to lead the charge towards a more resilient and sustainable future.