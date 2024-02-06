Ascent Hospitality Management Bolsters Leadership With Key Appointments

In a decisive move to fortify its leadership ranks, Ascent Hospitality Management has brought on board two seasoned professionals in key roles. Toni Ronayne, with her rich industry experience, has been appointed as the new President of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery. Parallelly, Steven Roach, a seasoned technology leader, will steer the company's technology initiatives as its Chief Technology Officer.

Ronayne to Helm Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Bringing her extensive experience from notable tenures at Little Caesars Pizza, Freshii, Inc., and Starbucks' Teavana division, Toni Ronayne is set to steer Perkins into a new era of growth. Her mandate, as defined, is to drive expansion for Perkins across franchised and company-owned locations. She plans to leverage the brand's longstanding reputation for quality and service, infusing innovation to ensure that Perkins continues to be a leading family dining brand.

Steven Roach Takes Charge of Technology Initiatives

Steven Roach, who has previously worked with Focus Brands, is all set to take the helm of Ascent's technology initiatives. His role as Chief Technology Officer will see him developing and leading technology strategies for Ascent and its brands, charting the course for the company's digital future.

Ascent's Commitment to Digital Leadership

The announcement of these appointments by James O'Reilly, CEO of Ascent Hospitality Management, underscores the company's commitment to digital leadership in the family dining sector. O'Reilly expressed anticipation of positive contributions from the new senior management team members, signifying a strong belief in their abilities to guide the company towards achieving its strategic goals.