AS Tallink Grupp: Increase in Passenger Numbers Amid Cargo Unit Drops

December 2023 painted a mixed picture for AS Tallink Grupp, a leading provider of high-quality mini-cruise and passenger transport services in the Northern region of the Baltic Sea. The company reported an increased passenger count, but a decrease in cargo units and passenger vehicles compared to the same time in the previous year.

December Growth and Challenges

The passenger count for AS Tallink Grupp rose by 6.0%, reaching a total of 491,222 passengers. While this growth is a positive sign, it was counterbalanced by a 23.9% drop in cargo units to 22,514 and a modest 1.7% drop in passenger vehicles to 59,577.

Looking at the fourth quarter of 2023, the passenger traffic increased slightly by 3.3%, with a total of 1,338,921 passengers. However, the company faced a significant reduction in cargo units by 20.7% to 76,198 and a slight decrease in passenger vehicles by 1.5% to 172,972.

Performance on Various Routes

The data reflects the performance on various routes operated by AS Tallink Grupp, including Finland-Sweden, Estonia-Finland, and Estonia-Sweden. Notably, there were temporary disruptions due to technical reasons, such as the Silja Serenade not operating for two days in November on the Helsinki-Stockholm route and the Baltic Queen being out of service for two days on the Tallinn-Stockholm route.

On a positive note, AS Tallink Grupp signed a new collaboration agreement with Nordic gaming brand Paf. Paf will continue to provide its premium gaming entertainment for cruise ship M/S Birka Gotland starting from Spring 2024. This partnership is expected to further enhance the entertainment options available to the guests onboard.