Armenia

Armenia’s Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Armenia's Economy Flourishes in Q2 2022: A Deep Dive into the Factors and Forecasts

In the second quarter of 2022, Armenia reported a substantial rise in its gross domestic product (GDP), indicating a robust economic expansion. The nation’s GDP increased by over 414 billion Armenian Dram (AMD) in comparison to the first quarter of the same year, reaching a total of 1 trillion 898 billion 759.5 million AMD, up from 1 trillion 484 billion 608 million AMD of the preceding quarter.

Year-on-Year Growth

This remarkable growth not only signifies a strong quarterly performance but also reflects a year-on-year increase of 13% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The GDP per capita in Armenia also witnessed a hike, reaching 641 thousand 105 AMD from the prior 501 thousand 303 AMD, demonstrating a considerable improvement within the quarter.

Factors Driving Growth

Armenia’s economic surge can be attributed to several factors. Key among them include the impact of re-export, external demand in the IT sector, the processing industry, and the introduction of highly productive labor. Approximately 110 thousand individuals relocated to Armenia, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

Economic Forecasts and Future Projections

The Central Bank of Armenia, International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have released revised GDP growth forecasts for 2023 and beyond. These projections, along with the draft RA budget for 2024, suggest continued economic prosperity for Armenia. Despite a slowdown in economic activity in Armenia from January to October 2023 compared to the previous year, the country’s economy shows signs of resilience and potential for further expansion.

author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

