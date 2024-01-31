Arkansas Construction Sector: A Year of Challenges and Optimism

When the clock chimed in 2023, the construction landscape in Arkansas appeared to be under siege, grappling with the fallout of hyperinflation, soaring interest rates, a weakened economy, and supply chain disruptions. As the year wore on, however, the storm began to recede. Construction inflation started to decline, a silver lining that brought a semblance of control over escalating project costs. As 2024 dawns, the sector sees a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

Weathering the Storm: An Overview

Despite the initial upheaval, Nabholz CEO Jake Nabholz remains sanguine about the coming year, forecasting growth across diverse construction domains, though stopping short of pinpointing a specific trend. Material costs, which had witnessed dramatic surges in 2021 and 2022, rose by a modest 1.3% on average in 2023. Predictions for 2024 remain conservative, with a projected increase ranging from 2% to 4%.

The Federal Reserve is expected to play its part by lowering interest rates, which could further alleviate the cost burden. However, labor shortages persist, despite a 12% growth in Arkansas's construction workforce from 2022 to 2023. The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) is advocating for increased funding for construction education and a more relaxed immigration policy for construction workers as potential solutions.

Adapting to Evolving Challenges

Companies are being urged to think innovatively, with a focus on retention, technology investment, and the development of alternative production strategies to combat labor shortages. The industry is also dipping its toes into the world of artificial intelligence, eyeing its potential to streamline project management and boost efficiency.

Supply chain disruptions, while still a thorn in the industry's side, are showing signs of improvement. Suppliers are evolving, developing more reliable delivery methods, while builders are planning with a strategic eye, working around the constraints.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Recovery

Election years often infuse a dose of uncertainty into the mix, but Nabholz notes the absence of clear trends. An AGC survey, however, highlights interest rates, labor costs, and the specter of an economic slowdown as the top concerns for Arkansas builders in 2024. To spur the industry's recovery and growth, the call is out for a younger workforce to consider construction careers.

Despite the challenges, 2024 is expected to usher in a modest 0.4% job growth in the construction sector in Arkansas, buoyed by a booming hospitality industry, strong in-migration, and significant industrial expansions, such as Nucor's new plant with substantially lower carbon emissions and Dassault Aviation's increased production.