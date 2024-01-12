Ariane Burgess Advocates for Increased Support for Social Enterprises in Scotland

In a recent session of the Scottish Parliament, Green MSP Ariane Burgess underscored the substantial economic impact of social enterprises in Scotland. A significant contributor to the Scottish economy, these enterprises have not only created over 88,000 jobs but also contribute more than 2.3 billion. The MSP drew attention to the robust presence of social enterprises in rural areas, particularly in the Highlands and Islands, where there are over 1200 such enterprises.

A Call for Increased Support

Burgess’s advocacy for increased support for this rapidly growing sector echoes a larger call for enhancing its impact across the north. She inquired about specific forms of support for these enterprises, revealing that the Scottish Government has provided 600,000 in direct support to Highlands and Islands social enterprises since 2022. Social enterprises, by design, reinvest profits into the community, bolstering local economies and resilience, particularly in the face of environmental challenges.

The UK-wide Impact of Social Enterprises

Not restricted to Scotland alone, the UK is home to over 131,000 social enterprises. They employ approximately 2.3 million people and churn out a combined turnover of 78 billion. These enterprises are committed to social and environmental purposes, underscoring the benefits to people and the planet. They also address economic inequality, social justice, and environmental sustainability, marking their importance in today’s society.

Direct Government Support and Contributions

The Scottish Government’s commitment to supporting businesses in the Highlands and Islands region is evident. This includes investments of 20.1 million in small businesses, non-domestic rates relief packages, and a strong support system for the social enterprise sector. The government directly funds the rural social enterprise hub. Social enterprises in the Highlands and Islands also have access to business support from Just Enterprise. Since April 2022, more than 600,000 of financial support has been directly awarded to social enterprises in the region, further highlighting the significant role these enterprises play in the region’s economy.