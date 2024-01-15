Argentina’s ‘Open Skies’ Initiative: A Potential Model for East Africa’s Aviation Industry

Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, has made a significant policy change despite not having completely fulfilled his radical campaign promises. He has introduced an ‘open skies’ initiative, aiming to deregulate the Argentinian aviation market and allowing foreign airlines to compete directly with the national carrier, Aerolineas Argentinas.

‘Open Skies’ Initiative: A New Chapter for Argentina

This policy change, announced by Milei, seeks to remove many of the regulations that previously prohibited foreign airlines from operating flights between Argentinian cities. The ultimate goal is to stimulate competition and promote the creation of more affordable flights. Despite the economic crisis, with retail sales down by nearly 14% year-on-year, Milei sees the ‘open skies’ policy as a chance to stimulate exports and ease Argentina’s reserve scarcity crisis.

The East African Community: A Potential Beneficiary

Interestingly, this move by Argentina could serve as an inspiration for the East African Community (EAC). The implementation of a similar policy within the EAC could revolutionize regional air travel. If adopted, airlines from EAC member states could operate freely within the community, mirroring the European Union model. The potential benefits are numerous, from fostering new business models and collaborations to increasing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of domestic flights, as exemplified by the success of Wilson Airport in Kenya.

Unsolved Problems and New Opportunities

While this ‘open skies’ policy might not solve the financial issues of national carriers, it could create an environment that encourages innovative approaches and collaborations in the aviation industry. The article also suggests other innovative approaches for the region, like renewing travel documents through banks, which could spur development and create a positive narrative for the EAC. However, it remains to be seen how this policy will materialize and what its real-world impacts will be.