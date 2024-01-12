en English
Business

Ardnahoe Distillery Faces Economic Challenges: Jobs At Risk Amidst Closure of Cafe

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
In the heart of the Scottish island of Islay, the Ardnahoe Distillery is grappling with the harsh realities of the current economic climate. This has led to the decision to shutter its cafe, putting all jobs at the visitor centre on the brink of redundancy.

Distillery’s Struggle Amidst Economic Crisis

The distillery, a proud asset of Hunter Laing & Co. of Glasgow, had its inaugural opening in April 2019, backed by a robust £12 million investment. By November of the same year, Ardnahoe had successfully welcomed 24,000 visitors, a testament to its initial triumph.

Despite this early success, the distillery now faces an uphill battle, borne largely by the struggles enveloping the hospitality sector. This has compelled the distillery to reassess its operations, considering a scale-back that has put the future of its staff roles in a state of uncertainty.

Visitor Centre’s Future

While the visitor centre will continue to operate, offering engaging tours and maintaining its gift shop, the cafe’s closure is a significant blow. A consultation process is currently underway to determine the fate of the staff roles, a situation that has cast a shadow over the distillery’s future.

Company’s Stance

Hunter Laing & Co. has been forthright about the situation. In a recent statement, the company acknowledged that production staff had received a marginal wage increase in line with inflation following an annual review. The company expressed deep regret over the proposed changes but emphasized that this decision was not indicative of the staff’s diligence and dedication.

The aim, the company reiterated, was to circumnavigate compulsory redundancies if at all possible. This development comes amidst a time of expansion for Islay’s whisky industry, with the likes of Chivas Brothers planning a new distillery at Gartbreck Farm and Diageo set to revive the Port Ellen Distillery. Once realised, these developments would take the total number of distilleries on the island to 14.

Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

