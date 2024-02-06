ARCO Design/Build Sets Sights on Self-Storage Sector Amid Growing Market Demands

Leading industrial design and construction services company, ARCO Design/Build, has announced the expansion of its focus into the self-storage industry, a move catalyzed by the growing demands in this market. With a solid portfolio of successful projects across the United States, ARCO intends to leverage its established design-build expertise to make significant inroads in the self-storage sector.

ARCO's Proven Expertise

ARCO Design/Build, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, has been a game-changer in the construction industry with its client-centric solutions. Eric Thompson, President of ARCO Design/Build Charlotte, underscored the company's extensive experience and customer-oriented approach in self-storage, a niche that requires specialized knowledge and skills, as pointed out by Chris Nonneman, Divisional Manager of ARCO Design/Build Charleston.

Transforming Visions into Reality

Adam Winters, Director of Business Development specializing in Self-Storage, affirmed ARCO's dedication to simplifying construction processes and efficiently transforming client visions into reality. The company's design-build model is particularly suitable for self-storage facilities, given its efficiency, cost control, and timely delivery attributes.

Comprehensive Design-Build Services

ARCO's services span from feasibility studies and site selection to full general contracting, with in-house architectural and structural engineering services. This comprehensive approach ensures a seamless construction process and high-quality results. Joe Matthews, Divisional CEO, stated the expansion demonstrates ARCO Design/Build's ability to adapt and innovate in response to market needs.

Moreover, ARCO is a 100% associate-owned company, functioning as an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a factor that might contribute to its efficient and unified operations. This expansion is a testament to ARCO's commitment to excellence and its ability to provide tailored solutions, reinforcing its reputation as a full-service provider of design-build services.