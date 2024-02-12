Architecture and Construction Industry Leaders: Recent Appointments and Promotions

Architecture and construction firms across the globe are on the hunt for skilled professionals, with prominent positions opening up in London, Paris, Stuttgart, and Portland. The industry is brimming with opportunities, from development officers to interior architects, project architects, and beyond.

Advertisment

Gilbane Building Co. Announces Executive Promotions

Providence-based Gilbane Building Co. has recognized the hard work and dedication of three key team members with executive promotions. Heidi DeBenedetti now serves as Chief Operating Officer, while Michael O'Brien and Justin MacEachern have been elevated to Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively.

The Moles Honors Two Industry Leaders

Advertisment

New York City's heavy construction professional group, The Moles, has named James C. Maxwell and Gary A. Almeraris as its 2024 achievement award recipients. These awards celebrate their significant contributions to the construction industry, highlighting their commitment to excellence and innovation.

Ellenzweig Appoints Neil Cahalane as President

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based architecture and planning firm Ellenzweig has promoted Neil Cahalane to President. With his extensive experience and leadership skills, Cahalane is poised to guide the company in its continued pursuit of architectural and planning excellence.

Advertisment

LiRo Group Expands Leadership

Syosset, New York's LiRo Group has welcomed Michael Wallace and Craig Ruyle as Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively. Their expertise will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and success in the architecture, engineering, and construction sectors.

Remington & Vernick Engineers Welcomes Holly Marrone

Advertisment

Holly Marrone has joined Cherry Hill, New Jersey-based Remington & Vernick Engineers as Vice President of Human Resources. Marrone brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, ensuring the company's continued commitment to its employees and their development.

New York Building Congress and Foundation Appoint New Chairs

The New York Building Congress and the Building Foundation have appointed Gregory A. Kelly and Elizabeth Velez as their new chairs, respectively. Their combined leadership will be essential in shaping the future of New York's construction industry and fostering a strong, sustainable built environment.

Advertisment

Vineyard Offshore Names Alicia Barton as CEO

Alicia Barton has been appointed CEO of Vineyard Offshore, a Boston-based unit of clean energy developer Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. With Barton at the helm, the company is well-positioned to make significant strides in the rapidly growing clean energy sector.

HDR Welcomes Colleen Moore as Vice President in Boston

Advertisment

Colleen Moore has joined HDR as Vice President in their Boston office. Moore's extensive experience in the architecture and engineering industry will be invaluable in driving the company's growth and success in the region.

Renowned Architect Chien Chung 'Didi' Pei Passes Away

The architecture world mourns the loss of Chien Chung 'Didi' Pei, a noted architect and co-founder of PEI Architects. Pei passed away at the age of 77, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of iconic designs and inspiring countless professionals in the field.

In a time when the architecture and construction industries are rapidly evolving, these key appointments and promotions signal a commitment to innovation, excellence, and the development of a sustainable built environment. As the sector continues to grow and adapt, these leaders will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its future.