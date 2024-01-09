en English
Aviation

Aramex and Odys Aviation Team Up to Revolutionize Regional Cargo Movement

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
Aramex and Odys Aviation Team Up to Revolutionize Regional Cargo Movement

In a significant move towards enhancing regional cargo movement, the logistics and transportation giant, Aramex, has announced a strategic collaboration with Odys Aviation. The partnership aims at advancing cargo operations across the UAE, Oman, and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The collaboration takes a step forward in advocating for sustainable shipping alternatives, paving the way for more environmentally friendly cargo transportation.

Odys Aviation’s Cutting-Edge Aircraft

Odys Aviation, a pioneering company in sustainable aviation, is known for its state-of-the-art hybrid-electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. In this partnership, Odys Aviation’s highly efficient aircraft will serve as a game-changer. It is projected to cut down carbon emissions on pan GCC flights by an impressive 76 per cent, providing a zero-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across the UAE, Oman, and beyond.

Developing Autonomous Logistics Programs

The collaboration between Aramex and Odys Aviation is poised to bring about a revolutionary change in the way goods are transported in the Middle East. The partnership will focus on developing autonomous logistics programs and tailoring aircraft to meet the specific needs of local environments. This adaptability aims to boost Aramex’s regional presence and offer more sustainable options for shipping cargo, both regionally and internationally.

Expectations and Future Prospects

Before initiating operations and commercial activities, both companies are awaiting approval from regional regulatory bodies. Once approved, the collaboration is poised to expand beyond test flights, establishing demonstrable routes, and exploring new markets within the GCC region. In the long run, this partnership not only holds the promise of enhancing regional cargo movement but also marks a significant step towards a sustainable future.

Aviation Business
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

