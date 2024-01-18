Arada Announces Completion of First Homes in Sharjah's Masaar Megaproject

Arada, a leading UAE real estate developer, has announced the completion of its first residences within Masaar, a sprawling forested megaproject located in the Suyoh district of Sharjah. All 430 homes within the Sendian district have begun the handover process, marking a significant milestone for one of the UAE's most anticipated new communities.

Advertisment

Masaar: A Megaproject in the Making

Set to be entirely finished by the end of 2026, Masaar is an ambitious project, covering a 19 million square foot area. It encompasses 3,000 villas and townhouses, divided into six gated districts, all interconnected by a lush 'green spine' filled with 50,000 trees. The project is designed to blend nature-inspired aesthetics with modern living, offering residents a tranquil retreat amidst the bustling cityscape.

Life within Masaar

Advertisment

Residents of the Sendian district will enjoy smart home technology in homes ranging from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom Sendian Park Villas. Their doorstep convenience extends to a diverse array of leisure and entertainment facilities. Already, Masaar offers its residents access to a range of amenities, including the Zad food truck district, a skatepark, and the Masaar Track, a 6.6-kilometre cycling circuit. This merging of lifestyle, technology, and nature underscores Arada's commitment to creating living spaces that promote wellness and sustainability.

Future Phases in Progress

Arada continues its work on the second and third phases of Masaar, which will add another 986 homes to the community. These phases are under construction and are slated for completion by the end of 2024. Contracts for the remaining phases are set to be awarded by the close of this year, signaling Arada's relentless momentum in bringing the Masaar vision to life.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Vice Chairman of Arada, expressed his pride in Masaar's success, touting it as one of the UAE's best-selling projects. This accomplishment reflects the growing demand for property in the UAE, a trend that is expected to further strengthen the country's GDP growth in 2024.