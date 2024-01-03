en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Arab Investors Fuel $4.9 Billion Worth of Projects in the Eurasian Region

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Arab Investors Fuel $4.9 Billion Worth of Projects in the Eurasian Region

In a recent report by the Eurasian Development Bank, it was revealed that the Eurasian region currently houses 23 projects driven by Arab investors. The total investment standing tall at a staggering $4.9 billion, emphasizes the burgeoning economic collaboration between the Eurasian and Arab regions.

Notable Investments and Economic Ties

Two projects that stand out in this grand collaboration are the modernization of the Talimarjan thermal power plant in Uzbekistan and the construction of the Abu Dhabi Plaza in Kazakhstan. An investment of $1 billion fuels the thermal plant project, ushering in a wave of modernization and capacity enhancement. The Abu Dhabi Plaza, a multifunctional complex, pierces the sky at 311 meters, symbolizing the towering ambition of these joint ventures.

Investments are not just one-sided. The Eurasian region has also poured approximately $3.4 billion into the Arab world. Russian capital flows into countries like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Algeria, Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, fortifying economic ties and mutual growth. The sectors primarily benefitting from this capital influx are energy and infrastructure, witnessing a surge of large-scale developments.

The Power of Collaboration

These investments illustrate the strength of economic partnerships between diverse regions. The economic ties between Eurasia and the Arab world are not just about money; they signify a shared vision of development and prosperity. The financial collaborations are carving out a path of shared growth, utilizing resources efficiently, and contributing to global economic stability.

Looking Ahead

As the world grapples with economic uncertainties, these investments instill confidence and anticipation of a prosperous future. The ongoing projects are more than just infrastructural developments; they represent the robust relationship between the Eurasian and Arab regions. A testament to the power of collaboration, these projects are a step towards a more interconnected and economically resilient world.

0
Business Eurasia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Transport Strike: Major Disruption and Revenue Loss for East Central Railway

By Rafia Tasleem

Pervasive Non-compliance with Fire Safety Norms Uncovered by PCMC Survey

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rajkot Jeweler Accused of Rs 71.18 Lakh Fraud, Case Registered

By Rafia Tasleem

Call for Higher Broadcasting Standards at Wells 83.9FM Inauguration

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Zimbabwe's CDC Achieves Milestone in Dematerialised Securities ...
@Business · 1 min
Zimbabwe's CDC Achieves Milestone in Dematerialised Securities ...
heart comment 0
META Acquires Stake in IME, Boosting Asset Base as Nusantara’s Development Progresses

By BNN Correspondents

META Acquires Stake in IME, Boosting Asset Base as Nusantara's Development Progresses
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with New Injectables Unit in Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with New Injectables Unit in Gujarat
China Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties with U.S. Cities Amid Strategic Competition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Seeks to Strengthen Economic Ties with U.S. Cities Amid Strategic Competition
From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston

By Salman Khan

From Industrial Growth to Sporting Glory: A Tale of Anniston
Latest Headlines
World News
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
29 seconds
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
56 seconds
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
1 min
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
1 min
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
1 min
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
1 min
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
2 mins
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
2 mins
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
2 mins
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
47 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app