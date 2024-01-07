Arab Bank Crowned ‘Bank of the Year in the Middle East’ for 2023 by The Banker Magazine

Arab Bank, the prestigious banking institution headquartered in Amman, Jordan, has been recognized as the Bank of The Year in the Middle East for 2023 by The Banker Magazine, a respected publication under the umbrella of the Financial Times. The award was conferred during the glittering ‘Bank of The Year Awards 2023’ ceremony in London, attended by distinguished representatives from leading global banks.

Stringent Evaluation and Unwavering Excellence

The decision to award Arab Bank this accolade was based on a rigorous five-month evaluation process undertaken by The Banker’s judging panel. This exhaustive assessment considered a range of criteria, including, but not limited to, the bank’s financial performance, strategic execution, and other key performance indicators. Emerging triumphant in this stringent evaluation, Arab Bank reaffirmed its position as a banking leader in the Middle East.

Leadership Statement and Future Vision

Ms. Randa Sadik, CEO of Arab Bank, received the award on behalf of the bank and expressed that this recognition is reflective of the bank’s robust performance and leadership in the region. Despite the challenging global environment, Arab Bank has continued to demonstrate resilience and adaptability. Sadik emphasized the bank’s dedication to offering comprehensive banking solutions and its forward-thinking approach to integrating the latest technological advancements into its operations.

A Legacy of Global Recognition

Arab Bank’s latest honor from The Banker Magazine is not an isolated incident. The bank has consistently received accolades from renowned international and regional entities. For instance, it was named the Best Bank in the Middle East for 2023 by Global Finance publication, marking the eighth consecutive year of this recognition. With its founding in 1930, Arab Bank boasts an expansive international network. It operates over 600 branches across five continents, making its presence felt in major financial markets and centers worldwide.