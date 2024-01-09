en English
Business

AquaHydrex’s Assets and Intellectual Property: On the Auction Block

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:16 am EST
AquaHydrex's Assets and Intellectual Property: On the Auction Block

In a pivotal development that underscores the volatile landscape of the green energy sector, the assets and intellectual property (IP) of the renewable energy firm AquaHydrex are set to go under the hammer. Orchestrated by Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners (TLSEP), a court-ordered bankruptcy sale is scheduled for January 18. An online auction, offering a plethora of AquaHydrex’s assets, opens on January 11, marking a significant chapter in the firm’s history.

A Legacy of Green Hydrogen Production

Launched in 2012, AquaHydrex embarked on a mission to redefine renewable energy production. The company’s primary focus was the production of green hydrogen, a clean energy source derived from water electrolysis. This process was supported by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to sustainability. With substantial investment backing, the firm’s initiative was welcomed as a promising stride towards a green energy future.

Up for Grabs: A Wide Range of Assets

The sale includes an extensive range of laboratory and research and development (R&D) equipment from AquaHydrex’s 32,000-square-foot facility located near Denver. From intricate gas-processing equipment used in their hydrogen extraction processes to comprehensive office assets, the auction offers a diverse array of machinery. The sheer quality and range of these assets are expected to pique the interest of buyers across various sectors.

Intellectual Property: A Treasure Trove

Adding to the allure of this auction, IP assets are also on the block. These include patents, blueprints, and proprietary tooling — a potential goldmine for operators within the renewable energy sector. These IP assets, reflective of AquaHydrex’s innovation and expertise, could potentially guide future endeavors in green hydrogen production.

Interested buyers can inspect the assets on January 17, with a prerequisite of advance registration for participation in the auction. As the date draws closer, the anticipation surrounding this sale intensifies, marking a crucial juncture in the narrative of renewable energy, its challenges, and its potential.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

