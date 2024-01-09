AquaHydrex’s Assets and Intellectual Property: On the Auction Block

In a pivotal development that underscores the volatile landscape of the green energy sector, the assets and intellectual property (IP) of the renewable energy firm AquaHydrex are set to go under the hammer. Orchestrated by Tiger Liquidity Services Energy Partners (TLSEP), a court-ordered bankruptcy sale is scheduled for January 18. An online auction, offering a plethora of AquaHydrex’s assets, opens on January 11, marking a significant chapter in the firm’s history.

A Legacy of Green Hydrogen Production

Launched in 2012, AquaHydrex embarked on a mission to redefine renewable energy production. The company’s primary focus was the production of green hydrogen, a clean energy source derived from water electrolysis. This process was supported by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to sustainability. With substantial investment backing, the firm’s initiative was welcomed as a promising stride towards a green energy future.

Up for Grabs: A Wide Range of Assets

The sale includes an extensive range of laboratory and research and development (R&D) equipment from AquaHydrex’s 32,000-square-foot facility located near Denver. From intricate gas-processing equipment used in their hydrogen extraction processes to comprehensive office assets, the auction offers a diverse array of machinery. The sheer quality and range of these assets are expected to pique the interest of buyers across various sectors.

Intellectual Property: A Treasure Trove

Adding to the allure of this auction, IP assets are also on the block. These include patents, blueprints, and proprietary tooling — a potential goldmine for operators within the renewable energy sector. These IP assets, reflective of AquaHydrex’s innovation and expertise, could potentially guide future endeavors in green hydrogen production.

Interested buyers can inspect the assets on January 17, with a prerequisite of advance registration for participation in the auction. As the date draws closer, the anticipation surrounding this sale intensifies, marking a crucial juncture in the narrative of renewable energy, its challenges, and its potential.