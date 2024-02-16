In an era where the hospitality industry faces unprecedented challenges and opportunities, Aptech, a stalwart in providing cutting-edge financial and management solutions, embarks on a new chapter. The company heralds Jill Wilder as its new president, a move that signifies both continuity and innovation in its leadership. Wilder's ascendancy to the presidency after a commendable 38-year tenure at Aptech, predominantly as the vice president, marks a pivotal moment for the company. This strategic leadership reshuffle, effective as of today, February 16, 2024, also sees the introduction of Sam Costa as the vice president, further bolstering the company's executive team.

A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Aptech's journey under the guidance of its outgoing president and founder, Jay Troutman, has been nothing short of remarkable. With Troutman stepping into the role of Chairman of the Board while retaining ownership, he passes the baton to Wilder, ensuring the company's legacy is in capable hands. Wilder's extensive experience within Aptech positions her as the ideal candidate to steer the company through its next phase of growth and technological advancement. Similarly, Sam Costa's nearly three-decade dedication to the company as the Director of Customer Support and his new role as vice president underscores Aptech's commitment to internal growth and leadership development.

Revolutionizing the Hospitality Industry

Aptech's prowess in innovating financial and management solutions for the hospitality industry is well-documented. With its suite of acclaimed products, including PVNG, Execuvue®, and Targetvue, Aptech has consistently been at the forefront of providing actionable insights to hoteliers. These solutions have not only earned accolades in the Hotel Tech Awards but have also become indispensable tools for industry players seeking to navigate the complexities of hotel management and finance. The recent appointment of Jill Wilder as president is poised to further Aptech's mission of delivering cutting-edge technology and insights that propel the hospitality industry forward.

Aptech and The National Hotel Miami Beach: A Testament to Innovation

The National Hotel Miami Beach's recent adoption of Aptech’s software solutions underscores the tangible impact of Aptech's innovations on the hospitality industry. By enhancing the finance team's efficiency, Aptech demonstrates its unwavering commitment to empowering hoteliers with technology that streamlines operations and drives profitability. This collaboration between Aptech and The National Hotel Miami Beach exemplifies how Aptech’s solutions are not just about technology, but about fostering partnerships that lead to mutual growth and success.

In an industry that thrives on the blend of tradition and innovation, Aptech's leadership changes herald a new era of growth and technological advancement. With Jill Wilder at the helm, supported by a seasoned executive team including Sam Costa, Aptech is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of excellence. The company's legacy, built on the pillars of innovation, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the hospitality industry, remains strong. As Aptech embarks on this new chapter, its role in shaping the future of hospitality finance and management is more significant than ever. The synergy between Aptech's visionary leadership and its groundbreaking solutions promises to usher in a new era of prosperity and innovation for the hospitality industry.