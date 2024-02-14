Aptean Acquires Momentis: A Milestone in Fashion and Apparel Software Solutions

Aptean, the globally recognized provider of essential enterprise software solutions, has announced its strategic acquisition of Momentis, a specialist in software solutions tailored for the fashion, apparel, footwear, textile, and accessories sectors. This development took place on February 14, 2024.

Aptean Bolsters Fashion and Apparel Offerings

With the integration of Momentis, Aptean seeks to fortify its solutions for businesses in the fashion and apparel industries. Momentis delivers cloud-based software encompassing product lifecycle management, sales order management, procurement and logistics, warehouse management, financial management, and business intelligence.

Momentis: A Powerhouse in Fashion and Apparel Software

The Momentis platform administers operations across the entire fashion and apparel supply chain. Trusted by over 250 influential brands, the platform supports an impressive annual order volume of over $7 billion.

Aptean's Vision for the Future of Fashion and Apparel

Aptean's acquisition of Momentis signifies a commitment to providing an extensive and robust suite of solutions for fashion and apparel businesses. By incorporating Momentis' expertise and cloud-based offerings, Aptean aims to empower clients with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern fashion industry and drive success.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Momentis by Aptean is set to redefine the landscape of enterprise software solutions for the fashion and apparel sectors. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the unique needs of this dynamic industry, Aptean is poised to help businesses stay ahead in an ever-evolving market.

