Automotive

Apple’s Potential Entry into Automotive Industry Stirs Speculation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:23 pm EST
Apple's Potential Entry into Automotive Industry Stirs Speculation

Renowned tech analyst, Gene Munster, has ventured a prediction that there’s a 60% likelihood of Apple, the tech behemoth, launching its own branded car. This speculation comes in light of the tech giant’s continued interest in the flourishing car industry, with a market valuation of approximately $2.8 trillion. The anticipation of an Apple car has been a buzz in the corridors of tech and automotive circles, with the company’s history of disrupting various markets adding fuel to the speculation.

Chinese Giants Lead the Way

While the speculation around Apple’s automotive entry continues, Chinese smartphone giants Huawei and Xiaomi have surged ahead, integrating advanced digital features into electric vehicles (EVs). Their new launches are designed to work seamlessly with their smartphones, signaling an escalating competition for established automakers such as Tesla. It’s predicted that Apple might join this tech-infused EV landscape by 2026.

Xiaomi’s First Electric Car

The first electric car from Xiaomi, the SU7, is set to hit the Chinese market next year. Operating on Xiaomi’s ‘HyperOS’ software, the company aims to provide a seamless user experience, similar to what Apple and Google are reportedly working on. The SU7 boasts impressive specs, including a range of up to 800 km on a full charge, fast charging, and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds. But the real test for Xiaomi will be to design and build reliable and safe cars at scale, given the increasingly crowded EV market.

Integrated Tech and Safety Standards

Xiaomi SU7, developed at the cost of more than 10 billion yuan, is in trial production and will hit the domestic market in a few months. The car is integrated with Xiaomi’s smartphones and internet-connected home appliances and is compatible with Apple’s iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, and AirPlay. The company’s CEO, Lei Jun, has underlined their commitment to data privacy and creating a car that surpasses U.S. safety standards for rear-end collisions. As a result, Xiaomi’s Hong Kong-traded shares have seen a dramatic rise of more than 40% so far this year.

As the anticipation builds over Apple’s potential expansion into vehicle manufacturing, the tech industry continues to evolve with giants like Xiaomi and Huawei leading the way in the electric vehicle market. Whether Apple will join this race or not remains one of the most intriguing questions in the tech world today.

Automotive Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

