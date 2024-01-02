en English
Business

Apple’s 10th-Gen iPad: A New Year’s Bargain at Unbeatable Price

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Apple’s 10th-Gen iPad: A New Year’s Bargain at Unbeatable Price

Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is now available at a significant discount. The device, which was released in late 2022, has seen its price slashed by 22 percent. This brings the cost down from $449 to a much more affordable $349. The markdown is not just a New Year’s bargain, but the lowest price ever for this iPad model. It’s a deal that, according to industry insiders, is unlikely to be beaten in 2024.

A Look at the 10th-Gen iPad

The 10th-generation iPad incorporates a new design, eliminating the home button and introducing a landscape edge to the front-facing camera. It boasts a 10.9-inch screen and is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. Although this chip is an improvement on the previous generation’s A13, it falls short of the M1 and M2 chips found in the iPad Air and Pro models.

Despite this, the 10th-gen iPad is well-equipped for everyday computing. It supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, adding to its versatility. The battery life is also impressive, lasting almost 11 hours on movie playback and nearly 10 hours when used continuously in work mode with a keyboard.

Other Deals in the Apple Universe

Apple deals are not limited to the 10th-gen iPad. The iPad Air 5 is also on sale, with prices starting from $499, marking a drop of up to $150. The 64GB cellular model is available for $599.99, matching the lowest price seen on the upgraded tablet. Additionally, the 9th Gen iPad is discounted to $249. Deals also extend to other Apple products like MacBooks and AirPods.

Customer Reception

Customer reception of the 10th-generation iPad has been overwhelmingly positive. Ratings and reviews on the web indicate a high number of 4.9 out of 5-star ratings. While there are some lower ratings, the overall trend is clearly positive. With the current discount, this highly-rated device is now more accessible to a broader range of customers.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

