Asia

Apple Suppliers Suffer a Blow in Asian Markets Following Barclays Downgrade

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Apple Suppliers Suffer a Blow in Asian Markets Following Barclays Downgrade

In a day of notable declines, shares of Apple suppliers have experienced a significant drop in Asia, following a downgrade by Barclays. A decrease of over 2% was recorded by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) during Wednesday morning trading. TSMC, an advanced processor manufacturer for major tech companies including Apple and Nvidia, saw its stock affected alongside Foxconn – a key assembler of Apple’s iPhones – which also experienced a 1.33% decrease.

Market Impact and Financial Ramifications

Other major technology and chip stocks such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics also faced setbacks with declines of over 2% and 1.78% respectively. This led to a 1.85% fall in South Korea’s Kospi index. Barclays’ downgrade of Apple’s stock to underweight and a slight reduction in its price target from $161 to $160 was referenced to weaker iPhone 15 sales and a lack of recovery in sales of Macs, iPads, and wearables.

Contrasting Market Predictions

Despite these significant declines, Ray Wang from Constellation Research indicated on CNBC that the iPhone 15 is still experiencing robust growth. He further projected that a significant percentage of iPhones are expected to be replaced with 5G models in the next 24 months. This contrasted with Barclays’ downgraded stance on Apple’s stock due to concerns over weak demand for its products in 2024.

A Glimmer of Hope

In contrast to Barclays’ pessimistic outlook, UBS maintained a positive stance on TSMC. They predicted a strong rebound in 2024 and maintained a buy rating despite a minor adjustment to its price target. These market movements reflect the analysts’ mixed expectations for Apple’s performance and its suppliers in the coming years.

Asia Business
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

