Asia

Apple Suppliers’ Shares in Asia Drop Following Barclays Downgrade

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Apple Suppliers' Shares in Asia Drop Following Barclays Downgrade

Shares of key Apple suppliers in Asia took a hit following a downgrade by Barclays, driven by lingering concerns over weak demand for the tech giant’s products. The most affected were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a leading producer of advanced processors for global companies including Apple and Nvidia, and Hon Hai Technology Group, commonly known as Foxconn, the world’s top contract electronics manufacturer and primary iPhone assembler for Apple.

Shares Take a Nosedive

The fallout from Barclays’ downgrade was immediate. TSMC shares dropped over 2% in Wednesday morning trading. Foxconn experienced a similar fate, with their shares falling by 1.33%. But the ripple effect didn’t stop there. Other technology and chip stocks in the region, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, weren’t spared, contributing to a 1.85% decrease in South Korea’s Kospi index.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid the Downgrade

Despite this bleak outlook, some industry analysts remain optimistic. Ray Wang from Constellation Research, for instance, told CNBC that the iPhone 15 still holds significant growth potential. He attributed this to a large number of iPhones being replaced with 5G models over the next 24 months. Barclays’ downgrade came on Tuesday when Apple’s stock was marked ‘underweight’, and its price target was slightly reduced. Analyst Tim Long highlighted continued weakness in iPhone volumes and a lack of recovery in sales of Macs, iPads, and wearables.

Positive Outlook for TSMC

Amid the general sentiment, UBS maintained a positive outlook on TSMC, predicting strong growth over the next 18 months due to its leading position in advanced manufacturing processes. They also see potential gains from cloud AI and edge AI markets for the company.

Asia Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

