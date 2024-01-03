Apple Suppliers’ Shares in Asia Drop Following Barclays Downgrade

Shares of key Apple suppliers in Asia took a hit following a downgrade by Barclays, driven by lingering concerns over weak demand for the tech giant’s products. The most affected were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a leading producer of advanced processors for global companies including Apple and Nvidia, and Hon Hai Technology Group, commonly known as Foxconn, the world’s top contract electronics manufacturer and primary iPhone assembler for Apple.

Shares Take a Nosedive

The fallout from Barclays’ downgrade was immediate. TSMC shares dropped over 2% in Wednesday morning trading. Foxconn experienced a similar fate, with their shares falling by 1.33%. But the ripple effect didn’t stop there. Other technology and chip stocks in the region, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, weren’t spared, contributing to a 1.85% decrease in South Korea’s Kospi index.

A Glimmer of Hope Amid the Downgrade

Despite this bleak outlook, some industry analysts remain optimistic. Ray Wang from Constellation Research, for instance, told CNBC that the iPhone 15 still holds significant growth potential. He attributed this to a large number of iPhones being replaced with 5G models over the next 24 months. Barclays’ downgrade came on Tuesday when Apple’s stock was marked ‘underweight’, and its price target was slightly reduced. Analyst Tim Long highlighted continued weakness in iPhone volumes and a lack of recovery in sales of Macs, iPads, and wearables.

Positive Outlook for TSMC

Amid the general sentiment, UBS maintained a positive outlook on TSMC, predicting strong growth over the next 18 months due to its leading position in advanced manufacturing processes. They also see potential gains from cloud AI and edge AI markets for the company.