Asia

Apple Suppliers' Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
Apple Suppliers’ Shares Dip Following Barclays Downgrade

In the financial world, the ripple effect of a downgrade can be far-reaching, as evidenced by the recent fall of shares for Apple suppliers across Asia. The downgrade by Barclays, citing a prolonged weak demand for Apple products into 2024, sent shockwaves through the technology and chip stocks sector. The key producers and assemblers of Apple products, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, experienced a significant drop in their shares, 2% and 1.33% respectively.

Impact on Asian Suppliers

Barclays’ downgrade of Apple’s stock has a direct impact on its suppliers. Apple’s influence in the tech sphere is such that a slump in its demand sends tremors across its entire supply chain. Suppliers like TSMC, a major producer of advanced processors for both Apple and Nvidia, and Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker responsible for assembling Apple’s iPhones, have seen their shares decline. The downturn has not only affected Apple’s direct suppliers but also other tech and chip stocks like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, contributing to a 1.85% decrease in South Korea’s Kospi index.

Analysts’ Views and Market Reaction

The downgrade and subsequent fall in shares were a result of concerns about a lack of sales recovery in iPhones, Macs, iPads, and wearables. Barclays downgraded Apple’s stock to ‘underweight’ and slightly reduced its price target. However, not all analysts view this situation with pessimism. Ray Wang from Constellation Research expressed optimism due to a ‘supercycle’ driven by iPhone replacements and the transition to 5G technology. Meanwhile, UBS maintained a ‘buy’ rating on TSMC, expecting a strong rebound in 2024, highlighting TSMC’s advantages in advanced manufacturing processes and its potential growth from cloud and edge AI technologies.

Future Prospects

The tech world moves rapidly, and the current decline of Apple’s shares and the impact on its suppliers is a snapshot of a moment in time. However, with the advent of 5G and advancements in AI technology, there is a potential for a strong rebound. Despite the current downturn, the future holds promise, and the tech giants like Apple and its suppliers might rebound stronger, driven by the supercycle of iPhone replacements and the global transition to 5G technology.

Asia Business
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

