Asia

Apple Suppliers Face Stock Decline Following Barclays’ Downgrade

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Apple Suppliers Face Stock Decline Following Barclays' Downgrade

A wave of turbulence swept across the tech market as shares of Apple suppliers in Asia plummeted in response to a downgrade of Apple’s stock by Barclays. The downgrade, citing concerns over a sustained weak demand for Apple products into 2024, impacted stocks of key Apple suppliers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn. The ripple effects of this announcement were felt across the tech and chip stock market, with giants like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics also facing losses.

The Domino Effect

As a key producer of advanced processors for companies like Apple and Nvidia, TSMC saw its shares drop by more than 2% in Wednesday trading. The world’s largest contract electronics maker, Foxconn, which is instrumental in assembling Apple’s iPhones, experienced a 1.33% decline. The influence of these two tech titans is such that their decline sent shockwaves across the tech market, contributing to a 1.85% fall in South Korea’s Kospi index.

Barclays’ Downgrade: A catalyst for Concern

Barclays’ decision to downgrade Apple’s rating to ‘underweight’ and trim its price target to $160 from $161, was a significant factor in this market downturn. Barclays analyst Tim Long cited ongoing weakness in iPhone volumes and a lack of recovery in sales of Macs, iPads, and wearables, which were reflected in the stock trends.

The Silver Lining

Despite the turbulence, Ray Wang from Constellation Research suggested on CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that there is still robust growth for the iPhone 15 due to a supercycle. A significant number of iPhones are expected to upgrade to 5G in the next 24 months, which could potentially offset the current market downturn. In a similar vein, UBS maintained a positive outlook on TSMC, anticipating strong rebound potential in 2024, particularly due to its high share in 4-nanometer and 3-nanometer technology. Their position means they are poised to benefit from cloud AI and potential increases in edge AI demand.

Asia Business
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

