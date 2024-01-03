Apple Suppliers Experience Stock Decline Amid Barclays Downgrade

Apple’s stock experienced a decline as Barclays downgraded the tech giant to ‘underweight,’ triggering concern over weakened demand for its products into 2024. The downgrade came after observations of faltering iPhone sales and a lack of improvement in Mac, iPad, and wearable sales, leading to a minor reduction in Apple’s price target from $161 to $160. This news led to a ripple effect in the tech industry, with key suppliers in Asia witnessing a drop in their stock values.

Impact on Apple Suppliers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a significant supplier for Apple, saw its shares plummet by more than 2% in the wake of the downgrade. Foxconn, another primary supplier and the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, experienced a 1.33% decline in its stock value. Other tech and chip stocks, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, also fell, contributing to a 1.85% decrease in South Korea’s Kospi index.

Optimism Amid the Decline

Despite the prevailing concerns, some analysts retain an optimistic outlook. Ray Wang of Constellation Research discussed a potential ‘supercycle’ driven by the transition to 5G, which could trigger 200 to 300 million iPhone upgrades across the next two years. UBS also maintained a ‘buy’ rating for TSMC, forecasting strong growth due to its dominant market share in advanced processor production and the expected demand in cloud AI and edge AI technologies.

Barclays’ Downgrade and Its Implications

Barclays’ decision to downgrade Apple’s stock was primarily due to concerns surrounding the weak demand for iPhone 15, thereby leading to a nearly 3.6% drop in Apple shares. Barclays anticipates that Apple will face stiffer competition in China from Huawei and weaker sales in developed markets. Further, it warned of potential risks for Apple’s services business, expecting slower revenue growth in the coming year.