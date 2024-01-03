en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Apple Suppliers Experience Stock Decline Amid Barclays Downgrade

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Apple Suppliers Experience Stock Decline Amid Barclays Downgrade

Apple’s stock experienced a decline as Barclays downgraded the tech giant to ‘underweight,’ triggering concern over weakened demand for its products into 2024. The downgrade came after observations of faltering iPhone sales and a lack of improvement in Mac, iPad, and wearable sales, leading to a minor reduction in Apple’s price target from $161 to $160. This news led to a ripple effect in the tech industry, with key suppliers in Asia witnessing a drop in their stock values.

Impact on Apple Suppliers

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a significant supplier for Apple, saw its shares plummet by more than 2% in the wake of the downgrade. Foxconn, another primary supplier and the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, experienced a 1.33% decline in its stock value. Other tech and chip stocks, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and LG Electronics, also fell, contributing to a 1.85% decrease in South Korea’s Kospi index.

Optimism Amid the Decline

Despite the prevailing concerns, some analysts retain an optimistic outlook. Ray Wang of Constellation Research discussed a potential ‘supercycle’ driven by the transition to 5G, which could trigger 200 to 300 million iPhone upgrades across the next two years. UBS also maintained a ‘buy’ rating for TSMC, forecasting strong growth due to its dominant market share in advanced processor production and the expected demand in cloud AI and edge AI technologies.

Barclays’ Downgrade and Its Implications

Barclays’ decision to downgrade Apple’s stock was primarily due to concerns surrounding the weak demand for iPhone 15, thereby leading to a nearly 3.6% drop in Apple shares. Barclays anticipates that Apple will face stiffer competition in China from Huawei and weaker sales in developed markets. Further, it warned of potential risks for Apple’s services business, expecting slower revenue growth in the coming year.

0
Asia Business
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Asian Stock Markets Plunge Following Wall Street Decline

By Dil Bar Irshad

Asia's UCO Market Set for Revival in 2024 Amid Rising Biodiesel Demand

By Olalekan Adigun

Myrias Optics Secures $3M Seed Investment for Advancing Optics Technology

By Nitish Verma

Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict

By Salman Khan

Kashmir's Gurez Valley: A Rising Star in Tourism ...
@Asia · 25 mins
Kashmir's Gurez Valley: A Rising Star in Tourism ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032

By Salman Khan

Unveiling the Prospects of the Global Wheat Seeds Market: 2024-2032
2023: A Year of Focus on Sustainable Farming Practices – Mongabay’s Top Videos

By Mahnoor Jehangir

2023: A Year of Focus on Sustainable Farming Practices - Mongabay's Top Videos
Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Following Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Following Earthquake
Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

Mongolia Announces 20% Minimum Wage Increase for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
16 seconds
Irish Government Proposes Tax Incentives to Retain 'Good Landlords'
Trends in Pediatric Neuroblastoma and Brain Tumors in Japan
18 seconds
Trends in Pediatric Neuroblastoma and Brain Tumors in Japan
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
53 seconds
Vergil Ortiz Jr. Returns to the Ring to Face Fredrick Lawson on January 6
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
54 seconds
Israeli Minister's Proposal for Gazan Migration Sparks Controversy
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
58 seconds
Skyview's Demaree Collins and Battle Ground's Trey Spencer Light Up 4A Greater St. Helens League
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
1 min
Actor Laurence Fox in Lockdown Controversy: An Unraveling of Public Conduct
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
3 mins
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Fear, Uncertainty, and Hope
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
3 mins
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
4 mins
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
29 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
34 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app