Business

Apple Resumes Sales of Popular Apple Watch Amid Patent Dispute

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:29 am EST
The US Court of Appeals has temporarily lifted the ban on Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) popular Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, allowing the sales to resume. This decision follows an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo, over specific technologies in a blood-oxygen measurement system. The initial sales halt was ordered by the International Trade Commission (ITC) in October. However, Apple’s appeal has resulted in a temporary reprieve, with the court set to decide on a longer ban in the coming weeks. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Apple has been embroiled in a patent dispute as it expands its health-management devices portfolio.

Apple’s Response to the Sales Halt

In response to the initial sales halt, Apple prepared a software update to alleviate the patent issue and is currently awaiting government approval for the changes. This move signifies Apple’s agility in navigating regulatory challenges and its dedication to maintaining its market presence. Ultimately, the final decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will determine the fate of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales in the United States.

Implications for the Tech Industry

This ongoing dispute underscores the inherent challenges tech companies face in innovating while respecting existing intellectual property rights. The current situation could lead to an increased focus on licensing agreements or acquisitions of startups by big tech corporations. The outcome of this case might set a precedent for other similar disputes in the tech industry.

Impact on Investors and Consumers

The temporary resumption of sales allows third-party resellers to restock the devices, providing a potential boost to Apple’s revenue. For consumers, this means access to the latest Apple Watch models, at least for now. However, the future availability of these devices remains uncertain, pending the court’s final decision.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

