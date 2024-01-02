en English
Business

Apple Podcasts: A Powerful Platform for Podcast Listeners and Creators

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Apple Podcasts: A Powerful Platform for Podcast Listeners and Creators

Podcasting, the digital age’s answer to radio, has found an influential platform in Apple Podcasts, an application pre-installed on every Apple device. This platform caters to both listeners and creators, with a dual model that supports free content and a subscription-based model.

Apple Podcasts: A Hub for Listeners and Creators

From iPhones and Macs to Apple Watches and HomePods, Apple has seamlessly integrated Apple Podcasts into its ecosystem. This ready availability facilitates easy access for listeners who can tune into their favorite podcasts without the need for additional software.

The platform boasts a wide range of podcast genres, free for listeners. However, it also provides a subscription model, a boon for creators and listeners alike. Creators can monetize their content, setting subscription prices and offering exclusive perks like ad-free episodes and early access to episodes for their paying subscribers. In turn, listeners can subscribe to individual podcasts or curated channels, with a free trial period often preceding the beginning of payments.

Apple Podcasts Connect: Empowering Creators

Apple Podcasts Connect serves as an online tool that allows creators to manage their podcasts. This includes episode management, subscription setup, and promotional activities. High-performing podcasts have the potential to convert their listeners into paid subscribers, monetizing their content and engaging their audience more effectively.

Discoverability and Rankings on Apple Podcasts

The platform employs a ranking system based on listener count, follower count, and episode completion rate. This helps users discover new content, ensuring that high-quality podcasts gain deserved visibility. This system is separate from Apple Music and no longer relies on iTunes for podcast downloads.

Included in the vast library of podcasts hosted on Apple Podcasts are The Intelligence, Drum Tower, and Editor’s Picks. The Intelligence offers sharp insights into significant upcoming elections in Mexico and uses ambient music to create a unique listening experience. Drum Tower sheds light on the persecution of Uyghurs in China, while Editor’s Picks curates articles from The Economist’s annual The World Ahead publication. The platform also updates listeners about Alaskan oil and ice in Checks and Balance, reflecting the diverse range of content available.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

