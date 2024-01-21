Apple Faces Potential Legal Scrutiny; European Firms Urge Big Tech's Compliance to New EU Regulations

The Justice Department is reportedly preparing a massive lawsuit against Apple, challenging the tech giant's alleged anti-competitive business practices. Apple's integrated ecosystem is under scrutiny for limiting consumer choice and stifling competition. The impending lawsuit comes in the wake of the European Commission's Digital Markets Act, which seeks to dismantle tech monopolies and foster a more competitive digital market.

Open Letter to Big Tech

An alliance of major technology and media companies, including Google, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and ByteDance, owners of TikTok, are facing accusations of non-compliance with the European Union's forthcoming digital competition rules. The companies, dubbed 'gatekeepers,' are expected to engage with competitors and ensure their businesses align with the Digital Markets Act by March 7, 2024. A letter from the alliance urges these gatekeepers to foster a constructive dialogue with other business users and stakeholders while also appealing to the European Commission and Parliament to guarantee adherence to the new regulations.

European Companies Seek Inclusivity

Several small European companies, including Schibsted and Allegro, along with over 20 others, have joined hands with nine industry groups to request major tech corporations' involvement in adhering to the European Union's Digital Markets Act. The plea, supported by prominent European firms like Idealo, Qwant, Le Guide, Kelkoo, Proton, and Vipps MobilePay, seeks to drive a transparent and cooperative process that upholds the principles of fair competition and innovation in the digital market.

Call for Engagement

European businesses and industry groups are making fervent calls for Big Tech to include their insights in complying with the new EU rules. The Digital Markets Act mandates tech behemoths to run messaging apps with competitors and let users select pre-installed apps, with a compliance deadline set for March 6. This appeal mirrors similar recent calls from European Commission officials, underlining the need for Big Tech to engage in constructive dialogue with business users and stakeholders, ensuring compliance with the new regulations.