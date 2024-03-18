Apple Defends Compliance with EU Digital Markets Act Amid Criticism

Apple has issued a robust defense against criticism alleging that it has not adequately opened up its closed ecosystem in accordance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Advertisment

Amid scrutiny, the tech giant contends that it has taken significant steps to adhere to the landmark legislation, citing recent changes aimed at increasing competition and transparency.

Compliance Efforts and Legislative Requirements

The DMA imposes a set of obligations and restrictions on major tech companies, including Apple, Google, Amazon, ByteDance, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. These entities were required to comply with the DMA's provisions by March 7.

Advertisment

Apple asserts that it has met these requirements by implementing a series of alterations, such as allowing developers to distribute iPhone apps directly to consumers and enabling app distribution within the European Union outside of the App Store.

Statement from Apple's Lawyer

During a day-long hearing organized by the European Commission, Apple's lawyer, Kyle Andeer, emphasized the company's commitment to compliance with the DMA. Andeer stated that Apple prioritized adherence to the law while also ensuring alignment with the company's values and user-centric approach. He underscored Apple's focus on maintaining a positive user experience while navigating the impact of regulatory changes on developers.

Advertisment

Future Hearings and Regulatory Implications

While Apple has presented its compliance efforts, other major tech companies, including Meta Platforms, Amazon, Alphabet, ByteDance, and Microsoft, are scheduled to address their adherence to the DMA in separate hearings.

Failure to comply with the DMA's provisions carries significant consequences, including investigations and fines of up to 10% of global annual turnover.