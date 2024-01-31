Apple Card Reaches 12 Million Users: A Milestone Amid Challenges

Apple's foray into the world of financial services with the launch of the Apple Card in 2019 has been marked by noteworthy milestones, the most recent being the attainment of a 12-million-strong user base. However, the journey has been anything but linear, reflecting the changing dynamics of fintech and the evolving relationship between big tech and traditional banking.

Notable Growth Amid Challenges

Since its inception, the Apple Card has witnessed significant adoption. The number of users has swelled to 12 million, and the rewards system has seen users earn over $1 billion in Daily Cash rewards in 2023 alone. But the card hasn't become the primary choice for many. Less than 30% of Apple Card holders make two or more payments with it each month, indicating that while it has a vast user base, consistent usage remains a challenge.

From Financial Services to Financial Health

Apple has been quick to emphasize the Apple Card's role in promoting financial health, a narrative that has gained traction in the fintech space. An impressive 200,000 individuals who were initially denied for the card were able to improve their credit with personalized guidance and were subsequently approved. This move towards financial inclusivity is a noteworthy aspect of Apple's financial services strategy.

Apple, Goldman Sachs, and the Future

While Apple has made strides with its credit card, there's some skepticism about the longevity of the partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs, which currently backs the Apple Card. This raises questions about the future trajectory of the card and the potential for Apple to seek a new banking partner. The card has the potential to expand its integration with the Apple Wallet and other features. However, the specifics of this potential expansion remain undisclosed.

