Apparel Group Adds Five New Retail Outlets to its UAE Portfolio

In a strategic move to diversify the retail spectrum and enhance the shopping experience in the UAE, the Dubai-based conglomerate, Apparel Group, has proudly announced the inauguration of five new stores at Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is just the beginning of a larger expansion plan, with the group revealing that an additional 29 stores are to be launched within the same mall over the course of the year.

Global Expansion Plans

The Apparel Group, known for operating a significant number of retail outlets worldwide, is not restricting its growth to the UAE alone. The conglomerate looks beyond the Middle Eastern borders, eyeing growth in emerging markets and specifically mentioning the Philippines and Hungary as potential future locations.

A Diverse Portfolio of Brands

With a diverse portfolio that boasts some of the world's leading brands, the group has a strong global presence. From the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, to Asia, the Apparel Group operates top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Tim Hortons, and Cold Stone Creamery. This brand diversity is also mirrored in its geographical presence, reaching across several Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, as well as nations like India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, and Egypt.

Supporting Economic and Cultural Growth

This expansion is not merely a business strategy but also a commitment to support the government's vision for a diversified, sustainable economy, contributing significantly to the economic and cultural fabric of the region. As the CEO, Neeraj Teckchandani, puts it, this ambitious strategy of unveiling these stores is just the beginning of their contribution to the region's economic growth.