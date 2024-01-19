App Association President Criticizes EC's Potential Block of Amazon's iRobot Acquisition

Morgan Reed, president of ACT | The App Association, has expressed strong criticism towards the European Commission's (EC) potential move to block Amazon's acquisition of the startup iRobot. Reed's critique sheds light on the potential challenges that such restrictions could pose for small and medium-sized technology companies, many of which are members of the App Association.

Barrier to Exit and Entry

According to Reed, preventing acquisitions erects a barrier to exit for these tech companies, which in turn becomes a barrier to their entry into the market. This perspective brings into focus the intricate dynamics of acquisitions in the tech industry, where small and medium-sized companies often rely on being bought out as a key exit strategy.

Acquisitions as Growth Catalysts

Reed argues that acquisitions are not merely financial transactions but vital stepping stones in a small company's growth trajectory. The potential to be acquired, he points out, is intrinsically tied to a company's ability to secure funding. By blocking potential acquisitions, the EC could inadvertently stifle the growth of these companies by making it harder for them to attract necessary financial backing.

The Impact on the Global App Ecosystem

The App Association, which Reed heads, represents entrepreneurs and innovators within the global app ecosystem. It advocates for policies that encourage innovation and provides resources to help member companies raise capital, create jobs, and develop technology. Reed's concerns, therefore, resonate deeply with this community, as the EC's decision could potentially impede small companies' ability to grow their products, return investment to their supporters, and secure the necessary financial backing.