APM Terminals Unveils Groundbreaking Container Freight Station at Onne Port, Boosting Nigerian Trade

APM Terminals' West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) has taken a significant leap towards enhancing Nigeria's position in the global trade network with the inauguration of a new Container Freight Station (CFS) at Onne Port, Rivers State. This strategic move not only aligns with WACT's vision of becoming the premier gateway to Eastern Nigeria and beyond but also marks a pivotal moment in the country's trade facilitation and logistics landscape.

Strategic Vision and Impact

Launched with a clear vision to empower Nigerian businesses by offering a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions, the new CFS at Onne Port is poised to transform the trade dynamics in the region. Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of WACT, emphasized the facility's role as a central hub for trade-related activities, promising streamlined processes for both import and export operations. The facility is designed to significantly reduce time and cost for customers, ensuring a smoother connection between Eastern Nigeria's businesses and the global marketplace. Notably, the CFS aims to expedite the movement of key Nigerian commodities, such as agro-products and solid minerals, enhancing the country's export potential and contributing to forex generation.

Comprehensive Solutions and Services

The facility's offerings go beyond mere logistics; it provides reliable warehousing services for both import and export cargo across various sectors. As described by WACT Commercial Manager Ismaila Badjie, the CFS is a first-of-its-kind in Onne Port, delivering cost-effective solutions and minimizing time wastage for customers. Its strategic location within the Oil and Gas Free Zone amplifies its potential to support non-oil exports, thereby indirectly fostering job creation and ensuring the availability of natural produce abroad. The inauguration was celebrated as a milestone achievement, with stakeholders from the Nigerian Customs Service acknowledging the facility's role in advancing trade and economic growth in the region.

Investment and Future Prospects

APM Terminals' commitment to enhancing service delivery at Onne Port is evident from its substantial investment of USD 115 million in terminal upgrades, including the acquisition of new equipment and technology. This investment underscores the company's dedication to bolstering Nigeria's logistics infrastructure and its capacity to meet the demands of international trade. The establishment of the CFS is a testament to WACT's pursuit of excellence and innovation in logistics solutions, setting new benchmarks for efficiency and connectivity in the trade sector.

The strategic inauguration of the Container Freight Station at Onne Port marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's logistics and trade facilitation efforts. By enhancing the efficiency of trade operations and supporting key economic sectors, WACT's new facility stands as a beacon of progress, promising to boost Nigeria's trade potential on the global stage. As stakeholders reflect on this development, the implications for Nigeria's economy and its position in international trade are both promising and profound, signaling a new era of growth and connectivity for Eastern Nigeria and beyond.