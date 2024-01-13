en English
Business

Apex Group Fuses with MJ Hudson’s ESG Business to Unveil Holtara

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Apex Group Fuses with MJ Hudson’s ESG Business to Unveil Holtara

Financial services titan Apex Group has enhanced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) services by integrating its ESG division with that of MJ Hudson, a firm they acquired in 2023. The fruit of this merger is the birth of a new sustainability services brand, Holtara, designed to bolster Apex’s commitment to sustainability and ESG principles.

Holtara: Envisioning a Sustainable Future

Helmed by Emma Bickerstaffe, the managing director of Holtara and head of ESG product at Apex, Holtara is a reflection of Apex’s sustained commitment to ESG principles. Bickerstaffe is tasked with steering this new brand towards success, reporting directly to Chris Mulhern, the chief product and technology officer at Apex. Holtara’s mission is anchored in the creation of their ESG Advantage platform, a tool designed to streamline ESG reporting for clients and facilitate compliance with international regulatory requirements.

Apex Group’s Strategic Response to COP28

The launch of Holtara is perceived as a strategic response to the outcomes of the COP28 event, underscoring the critical role of businesses in fostering a sustainable economy. Holtara aims to guide its clients through the complexities of ESG reporting and compliance, ultimately empowering them to make a tangible impact on society and the environment while still achieving their financial goals.

Apex Group’s ESG Journey: A Milestone

According to Peter Hughes, the founder and CEO of Apex, the advent of Holtara marks a significant milestone in Apex’s ESG journey. With a team composed of over 150 ESG, climate, sustainability, and impact specialists fluent in more than 15 languages, Holtara is poised to transcend traditional ESG reporting. Their mission is to aid businesses in enhancing their sustainability performance year after year, thereby solidifying Apex Group’s position as a leader in the ESG sector.

Business Environmental Science Sustainability
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

