Apex Group Acquires Retransform: A Leap Towards Sustainable Real Estate

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
In a significant stride towards sustainable real estate evolution, Bermudian-based financial services titan, Apex Group, has announced the conclusive acquisition of Retransform, a renowned global real estate service provider, from The Annet Group. This strategic acquisition underscores Apex Group’s commitment to broadening its portfolio and fortifying its standing as a comprehensive single-source provider for fund services.

An Alliance for Sustainable Real Estate

Retransform’s expansive client base spans commercial, retail, and corporate real estate sectors. With a formidable team of over 700 personnel, Retransform operates with a clear vision to fuel operational efficiencies in real estate funds. Its mission is geared towards fostering a greener, cleaner sector conducive to the welfare of people, cities, and the planet. The company’s impressive portfolio boasts of managing in excess of two billion square feet of global real estate and supporting over 300 customers. This alliance aligns seamlessly with Apex Group’s strategic roadmap, promising to significantly augment its offerings throughout a fund’s life cycle.

Enhancing Investment Decisions with Data-Led Insights

The integration of Retransform’s advanced technology and analytics is set to play a pivotal role in the real estate sector’s transition to net zero energy usage. Apex Group, through this acquisition, is now poised to provide its clientele with actionable, data-led insights that enable informed investment decisions. This is particularly relevant in light of the mounting global emphasis on ESG regulations and sustainability goals. The company’s ability to offer such valuable information could potentially revolutionize investment strategies and practices in the real estate sector.

Apex Group and The Annet Group: A Joint Venture

Apex Group’s founder and CEO, Peter Hughes, has stressed the increasing significance of sustainable investment and the crucial role that Retransform will play in aligning the real estate sector with this growing trend. In an additional collaborative effort, Apex Group and The Annet Group are set to form a joint venture aimed at developing software geared towards data analytics, valuation, and digital twins in real estate. Established in 2003, Apex Group operates over 100 offices around the globe, employing a diverse workforce of more than 12,000 across 45 countries.

Business
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

