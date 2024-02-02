Anwyl Homes and Pendle Hill Properties Join Forces for Stonebridge Fold Development

In a remarkable partnership, Anwyl Homes, a trusted family-run housing developer, has joined forces with Pendle Hill Properties to promote its Stonebridge Fold development, located in the historic town of Longridge. This collaboration illuminates the power of local understanding and shared values, enabling homeowners to seamlessly transition from their current properties into new homes within the Stonebridge Fold development.

Professional Expertise Meets Local Knowledge

This alliance is not merely a business endeavour; it is a partnership deeply rooted in professional expertise and personal connections. Thomas Turner, the Sales Director at Pendle Hill Properties, shares a unique bond with the area and the homes that Anwyl builds, drawing from his own family's positive experiences with the developer.

Stonebridge Fold: A Blend of Luxury and Convenience

Stonebridge Fold is more than a housing development; it represents a lifestyle that combines modern amenities with natural beauty. The development offers an array of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices beginning at a competitive £294,995 for a four-bedroom detached home. Its prime location, a stone's throw from Longridge town centre, offers residents easy access to the Ribble Valley and other areas of natural beauty, making it an attractive choice for many prospective homeowners.

A Unique Viewing Experience

Adding to the allure of Stonebridge Fold, the show homes are open for viewing six days a week, offering potential buyers a firsthand look at the quality and design that Anwyl Homes is renowned for. This initiative, combined with expert advice and deposit top-up offers during their first-time buyer roadshow, Snug Saturday, creates an engaging and informative experience for potential homeowners.