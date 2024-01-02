Anticipation Builds for New North Point Mall Redevelopment Plans

Anticipation rises within Alpharetta city officials, expecting to receive fresh redevelopment plans for the North Point Mall in the coming three months. A notable symbol of the city since 1993, the mall has been grappling with competition from the proximate mixed-use development, Avalon, resulting in an unfortunate closure of many stores.

Previous Proposal and its Rejection

The mall’s proprietor, New York Life, had previously been presented with a whopping $500 million redevelopment bid from Trademark Property Company. The ambitious plan proposed to demolish the existing structure, paving the way for an outdoor village teeming with diverse amenities. However, the plan was met with disapproval from Alpharetta officials, who expressed concerns regarding the high volume of proposed rental homes. According to the city’s guidelines, rental properties should ideally constitute no more than 35% of local housing, a metric the proposal exceeded.

Points of Contention

A major point of dispute was the developer’s strategy to prioritize residential construction without assuring firm commitments for commercial components. The local resident community expressed a keen interest in seeing the mall area revitalized. The consensus leaned towards an infusion of more restaurants, outdoor spaces, and apartment living to attract a larger populace.

Looking Ahead

While details of the impending plan remain under wraps, city officials offered a glimpse into other approved mixed-use developments in the area. Notable among them are Windward Park and a 24-acre development on Morrison Parkway. Both are projected to break ground this year, symbolizing a renewed hope and direction for the city’s developmental landscape.