Bermuda

Anna Tan Appointed as the Head of Wholesale Casualty at Axis Capital

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Anna Tan Appointed as the Head of Wholesale Casualty at Axis Capital

In a recent announcement, Bermuda-based company, Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, revealed the appointment of Anna Tan as the Head of Wholesale Casualty. This move further solidifies their footing in the US wholesale casualty insurance market, as Tan brings her vast experience and leadership skills to the table.

Tan’s Role at Axis Capital

Reporting to Michael McKenna, the head of North America, Tan will be at the forefront of leading the Primary & Excess Wholesale Casualty teams. Her role is poised to play a pivotal part in advancing Axis’s business objectives in the US wholesale casualty market while reinforcing the company’s reputation as a leading specialty insurer.

Tan’s Experience and Expertise

With a career spanning over two decades in the insurance industry, Tan brings a wealth of experience to Axis Capital. She has spent over 12 years at Navigators, a brand of The Hartford, where she held the position of head of Excess Casualty. Further, her tenure at Starr Insurance Companies lasted close to eight years, where she was deeply involved in underwriting and held various management roles.

Implications for Axis Capital

This appointment is aimed at deepening existing broker relationships, pursuing profitable growth, and bolstering underwriting strength at AXIS North America. Tan’s role will be crucial in strengthening Axis’s position in the US wholesale casualty insurance market, marking a significant step in the company’s growth strategy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

