Ankura Consulting Group Elevates Seven Professionals, Stresses Commitment to Career Advancement

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, a premier global expert services and advisory firm, has elevated seven professionals to the esteemed rank of Senior Managing Director. This move underscores the firm's commitment to fostering the career progression of its consultants, who are acknowledged authorities in their respective domains.

A Testament to Ankura's Evolution

The promotions, unveiled on January 26, 2024, are a beacon of Ankura's dynamic growth and metamorphosis. They mirror the firm's accomplishments and the instrumental role these individuals have played in delivering unparalleled outcomes for clients across diverse geographies, sectors, and disciplines. Ankura has been successful in carving a niche for itself by providing holistic solutions for managing conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. This has been possible with a formidable team of over 2,000 professionals who serve an impressive roster of more than 3,000 clients in over 50 countries.

CEO Kevin Lavin's Acknowledgment

Kevin Lavin, the CEO of Ankura, lauded the newly promoted Senior Managing Directors. He underscored their accomplishments and the significance of their contributions to the firm's unprecedented success and future expansion plans. The acknowledgment from the CEO not only boosts the morale of the promoted professionals but also sets a high standard of performance for the entire organization.

Meet the Diverse Experts

The professionals promoted are from an array of expertise, including construction disputes, economics, risk, forensics, and compliance. They are stationed in global cities like Dubai, Washington, D.C., London, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Irvine. Their diverse backgrounds and rich experiences have been instrumental in driving Ankura's growth and establishing it as a trusted consulting partner across the globe.